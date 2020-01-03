Anti-Semitic Attacks in Brooklyn Continue Unabated

For I Hashem love justice, I hate robbery with a burnt offering. I will pay them their wages faithfully, And make a covenant with them for all time.” Isaiah 61:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Two female attackers yelled anti-Semitic slurs at a Jewish man in Brooklyn, N.Y., before shoving him to the ground when he tried to film the assault, law-enforcement sources and witnesses said on Wednesday.

The African-American women approached the 22-year-old Chassidic man and shouted at him “F***k you Jew” and “I will kill you Jews.”

One of the women began yelling at the man before the second one grabbed his cell phone, broke it in half and threw it to the ground, according to a law-enforcement source. A witness told the New York Post that the women then pushed the victim to the ground when he tried filming them and threw the broken phone in his face.

Officers from the New York Police Department’s 90th Precinct responded to the assault at 12.45 p.m., and the two women were arrested, the NYPD confirmed. The victim sustained minor injuries from being hit in the face with a cell phone.