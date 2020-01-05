Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Assassination of Soleimani

When the king returned from the palace garden to the banquet room, Haman was lying prostrate on the couch on which Esther reclined. Esther 7:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the US strike that took out ICRG head Qasem Soleimani at the start of his cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“Qassem Soleimani initiated, planned and carried out many terrorist attacks throughout the Middle East and beyond. President Trump is deserving of all esteem for taking determined, strong and quick action” Netanyahu said.

“Qassem Soleimani brought about the death of many American citizens and many other innocents in recent decades and at present. Soleimani initiated, planned and carried out many terrorist attacks throughout the Middle East and beyond” the PM added.