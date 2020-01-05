End of Days Expert: “Iran Sharpening Swords for Gog and Magog”

“After a long time you shall be summoned; in the distant future you shall march against the land [of a people] restored from the sword, gathered from the midst of many peoples—against the mountains of Yisrael, which have long lain desolate—[a people] liberated from the nations, and now all dwelling secure.” Ezekiel 38:8 (The Israel Bible™)

In response to rioting mobs breaching the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, President Trump ordered a drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, a terrorist leader many considered to be more evil than Osama Bin Laden and ISIS founder Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi combined. Soleimani, tasked with all of Iran’s extraterritorial aggression, was credited with masterminding attacks that killed hundreds of Americans. The assassination of the evil leader was lauded by most people but many on the left-wing were so predisposed against the president that they criticized his action as provocative, potentially inciting a larger conflict.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific end-of-times author, stated a disclaimer that it is impossible to definitively state when the War of Gog and Magog begins.

“That being said, we have been seeing the signs of Gog and Magog for some time now,” Rabbi Winston told Breaking Israel News. “It will come as the result of many disparate seemingly insignificant acts that all culminate in something major. That is the way prophecy and history work.”

Rabbi Winston cited the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria in 1914 which is generally credited with sparking World War One.

“If you look at it from our perspective, the perspective of flesh and blood, it doesn’t make sense. You need to look at these events from how they fit into God’s plan. It is much bigger and nothing is isolated. One thing triggers another. Much of what is happening today was set in motion back in 2001 when the World Trade Center was attacked. We know that the War of Gog and Magog is going to happen so everything along the way is only the steps that take us there, a series of small problems leading up to a huge global conflict.”

Iran clearly sees recent events as an end-of-days scenario. On Sunday, for the first time in history, the Iranians raised a red flag, symbolizing a call for vengeance over the Holy Dome Jamkarān Mosque in Qom. The call has end-of-days significance as the mosque is dedicated to the “Final Imam” the Shiite Muslims believe is the Mahdi, the messianic figure that will appear alongside Isa, the Muslim Jesus, killing all the infidels in order to prepare the world for the ultimate arrival of the Messiah.

Rabbi Winston addressed the criticism coming from the left-wing, noting that their concern is justified but their proposed solution is unacceptable.

“It is a lose-lose situation,” Rabbi Winston said. “If you don’t react strongly, then the message Iran receives is that they have the green light to attack us more. By not taking a stand now, you are inviting another attack. That is their nature.”

“Most wars were begun precisely when a leader was in trouble domestically and was forced by public opinion into responding to aggression with attempts at appeasement,” Rabbi Winston said, citing the well-known example of Neville Chamberlain signing the Munich agreement with Adolf Hitler in 1938. The agreement ceded Czechoslovakia to the Third Reich. Today, the Munich Agreement is widely regarded as a failed act of appeasement, and the term has become a byword for the futility of appeasing expansionist totalitarian states.

“All the conditions exist for a no-holds-barred multinational conflict in the Middle East, precisely the type of conflict described by the prophets as preceding the Messiah,” Rabbi Winston said. “You can be sure that Iran is sharpening their swords right now. For peace to exist, both sides have to be afraid of war. You don’t have that here. Iran wants a war to bring a great fiery war to bring Mahdi and to get rid of the ‘Great Satan.’”

Rabbi Winston cited Rabbi Yisrael Meir Kagan, a world-renowned Torah authority known popularly as the Chofetz Chaim. Rabbi Kagan passed away in 1933, after the First World War but before the beginning of World War II.

“The Chofetz Chaim wrote that Gog and Mago would be a three-stage war,” Rabbi Winston said. “He believed that World War One, what was called at the time the War to end all wars, was the first stage. Though he did not live to see World War II, we can assume that was the second stage. He predicted that the final war would be the worst of all.”

“The bottom line is what is God doing. The reality is that these events are not natural, not going according to the normal rules of nature and history. If events went according to nature, Iran would not want to mess with America. But if you see it from the Biblical perspective, these events could cascade into the final stage of Gog and Magog.”

Rabbi Winston noted an additional sign that the final stages preceding the Messiah were indeed unfolding.

“Why all of a sudden is there so much anti-Semitism in the United States?” the rabbi asked rhetorically. “This is totally unprecedented and goes against the basic tenets of the United States was founded on. Anti-semitism is what comes after the last call to come home. God made it so the Jews in the U.S. would be successful. But he wouldn’t do that so they could become comfortable in exile and stay there. Just like taking the gold and silver from the Egyptians before they left, the American Jews were successful so that it would be easier for them to come to Israel when it was finally time. “

“Anti-semitism is just the sign that the Jews should have left already because they may not make it to Israel in time for the end.”