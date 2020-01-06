One day the divine beings presented themselves before Hashem, and the Adversary came along with them.Job 1:6 (The Israel Bible™)

While some people disagree with Trump’s policies, others really dislike him. As in – really, really dislike him. One such person is an author named Barbara Janik who “seriously” would like to know who people would prefer to have for president: Trump or the devil himself – Satan.

In fact, she was so curious that she took to Twitter and created a poll asking people that very question. As of January 6, 43,075 people took part in the poll with 65.6% voting in favor of Trump and a 34.4% opting for ‘Satan’.

See the results below:

Serious question. Who would you rather have for president? Satan or Trump? — Barbara Janik (@bkjanik1) January 5, 2020

Some of the responses were rather clever:

Satan = Hillary — Da Commish (@commishy) January 6, 2020

Didn’t we already have that election in ’16? — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) January 6, 2020



Another Twitter user seemed to have implied that Janik was trying to attention-grab for a new book coming out:



One user decided to take the opportunity to give a quick Bible lesson:

At least Satan is an angel, and there aren’t any fallen ones. He does what God orders to him to do. He has nickname prosecutor, job to remind God of all the bad things humans have done. Story of Job is example — (((Toby Epstein))) (@TheTobster111) January 5, 2020

The timing of the poll was rather odd as it came right after Trump took out The world’s most cruel arch-terrorist – Qasem Soleimani.