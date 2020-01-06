Palestinians in Gaza Strip mourn Iran’s Soleimani, burn US and Israeli flags

“Hashem trieth the righteous; but the wicked and him that loveth violence His soul hateth.” Psalms 11:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Saturday to mourn the death of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq on Friday, Reuters reported.

“We are loyal to those who stood with the resistance and with Palestine and we hold the U.S. administration and the Zionist occupation fully responsible for the consequences of this deplorable crime,” said Hamas official Ismail Radwan.

The leaders of the terrorist groups Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which are both supported by Iran, took part in the mourning tent set up in the center of Gaza City.

Flags of Israel and the United States were stomped on and later burned at the event, the report noted.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran.

Pompeo tweeted: “@IsraeliPM @Netanyahu and I just spoke and underscored the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence and threats to the region. I am always grateful for Israel’s steadfast support in defeating terrorism. The bond between Israel and the United States is unbreakable.”