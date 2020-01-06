Iran Threatens to Turn Tel Aviv, Haifa into Dust

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12 (The Israel Bible™)

The battle of words between Iran and the USA is still going strong in the Twittersphere. And Israel seems to be absorbing the brunt of it.

After US President Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 Iranian targets should Tehran continue attacking the US or its assets abroad, former head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Mohsen Rezaei, responded saying that if they did that, the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv would be decimated and returned to the ground-level.

اگر #آمریکا بعد از پاسخ نظامی ما دست به اقدامی بزند تلاویو و حیفا را با خاک یکسان خواهیم کرد.#انتقام_سخت — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) January 5, 2020

This threat came just days after his successor, senior Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards commander Gholamali Abuhamzeh threatened on Saturday to attack U.S. military vessels and “vital American targets,” as well as Israel saying: “The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there… vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since a long time ago,” said Abuhamzeh according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency. “Some 35 U.S. targets in the region, as well as Tel Aviv, are within our reach.”

Trump’s tweet threatening to take out 52 Iranian targets, including “cultural” sites, was originally a response to Iran’s original threat to destroy 35 US targets in the region including American Navy vessels.