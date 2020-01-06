Ari Fuld’s Murderer Gets Convicted

Justice done is a joy to the righteous, To evildoers, ruination. Proverbs 21:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s military court at the Ofer prison outside of Jerusalem convicted the terrorist who killed Ari Fuld on Monday. Fuld was stabbed to death back in September of 2018. The attack took place at the Gush Etzion Shopping Center which is located several miles south of Jerusalem.

The terrorist, 18-year-old Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, originates from the Arab village of Yatta near Hebron. He was convicted of first degree murder.

Jabarin, who has been held in detention since the attack, was also convicted of three other counts of attempted murder.

Ari’s widow, Miriam Fuld expressed satisfaction with the conviction as seen in the interview below:

Following the conviction today, Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman responded saying:

“We welcome the conviction of the monstrous terrorist who murdered our dear friend Ari Fuld, and are glad that he will receive the maximum and just punishable sentence. That being said it important to state clearly: despicable terrorists should be rotting in their graves and not sitting in jail at the expense of the Israeli taxpayers, until they are released (G-d forbid), in a future prisoner exchange. We extend our condolences to the Fuld Family. Ari was the dearest of people, and we will continue to embrace the Fuld’s and pray for good news.”

The family now awaits the sentencing.