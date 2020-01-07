“It is a brilliant light Which gives off rays on every side— And therein His glory is enveloped.” HABAKKUK 3:4 (The Israel Bible™)

The Hebrew word for ‘light’, ohr (אור), is very similar to the word for ‘awaken’, ayr (ער). According to Rabbi Michael Munk in his book The Wisdom in the Hebrew Alphabet, this teaches that light is the element that “awakens” creation to development. Just as physical light stimulates the growth of plants, spiritual and intellectual light prods man to achieve his potential.