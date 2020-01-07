Jews and Christians in Iran Forced to Pay Respects at Soulemani Home

In the fortress Shushan lived a Yehudi by the name of Mordechai, son of Yair son of Shim’i son of Keesh, a Benjaminite. Esther 2:5 (The Israel Bible™)

Most people may not realize that there is a Jewish community in Iran. And although they are free to practice Judaism, many argue that they are being held in a golden cage. That’s because, despite their freedom of worship, they can often be seen siding with the regime over Israel’s interest.

Probably no better example of that took place on Sunday when members of Iran’s Jewish community were seen “paying their respects” at the home of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani after he was killed in a US drone strike on Thursday night.

One prominent member of Tehran’s Jewish community told the Israeli, Ultra-Orthodox news outlet Bahadrei Hadarim that “many Jews took part in the funeral” and that even the chief rabbi of Tehran, visited the Soleimanis’ home to offer their condolences.

Members of Iran’s Christian communities, also visited Soleimani’s home to pay their condolences as well.

According to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), Solomon Kohan Sadegh, a representative of the Jewish community in Iran, penned a letter stating that “members of the Jewish community, like the rest of the Iranian society, are present and will stand for the ideals of the Revolution”.

However Persian/Israeli radio personality Rani Amrani told Yisrael Hayom that the Jews will often appear to side with the regime to avoid persecution even though they secretly side with Israel saying: “They are afraid of anti-Semitism and will not be harassed. Many times during the Jerusalem Day demonstrations, the Jews come out and protest because they do not want to be harassed. In their heart they love Israel”

