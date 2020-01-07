Jews and Christians in Iran Forced to Pay Respects at Soulemani Home

In the fortress Shushan lived a Yehudi by the name of Mordechai, son of Yair son of Shim’i son of Keesh, a Benjaminite. Esther 2:5 (The Israel Bible™)
Most people may not realize that there is a Jewish community in Iran. And although they are free to practice Judaism, many argue that they are being held in a golden cage. That’s because, despite their freedom of worship, they can often be seen siding with the regime over Israel’s interest.
Probably no better example of that took place on Sunday when members of Iran’s Jewish community were seen “paying their respects” at the home of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani after he was killed in a US drone strike on Thursday night.
One prominent member of Tehran’s Jewish community told the Israeli, Ultra-Orthodox news outlet Bahadrei Hadarim that “many Jews took part in the funeral” and that even the chief rabbi of Tehran, visited the Soleimanis’ home to offer their condolences.
Zoroastrians,Jews,Christians & Muslims visited #QassemSoleimani‘s house in Tehran to pay their respects to the martyred commander of the IRG.
A country of multicultural & mutli-religious background that respects its leadership.Unlike a nation we know.
Via https://t.co/tl0xTUgqJe pic.twitter.com/ev3BmCpEzB
— Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان (@Marwa__Osman) January 5, 2020