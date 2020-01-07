40 Killed, 213 Injured in Stampede at Soleimani’s Funeral

And so, on the thirteenth day of the twelfth month—that is, the month of Adar—when the king’s command and decree were to be executed, the very day on which the enemies of the Yehudim had expected to get them in their power, the opposite happened, and the Yehudim got their enemies in their power. esther 9:1 (The Israel Bible™)

According to Iranian State TV, at least 35 mourners have been killed during a stampede at late arch-terrorist and IRGC head Qassam Soleimani’s funeral procession. But that body count has just been bumped up to 40.

The stampede has also left 48 injured in the town of Kerman, Soleimani’s hometown where he is scheduled to be buried in a “martyrs’ cemetery”.

#BREAKING: 40 dead and 213 injured in a stampede during the funeral of #Soleimani. — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 7, 2020

The funeral is happening as a top Iranian security official warned that the Islamic Republic is contemplating 13 “revenge scenarios” following Soleimani’s assassination, reports the semi-official Fars news agency.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said: “The Americans should know that until now 13 revenge scenarios have been discussed in the council and even if there is consensus on the weakest scenario carrying it out can be a historic nightmare for the Americans.”

Below is a video of the hundreds of thousands of Iranians who showed up to Soleimani’s funeral procession: