Trump Threatens to Hit 52 Targets in Iran: The Hebrew Numerical Equivalent of ‘Magog’

“O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him.” (The Israel Bible™)

President Trump stood strong against Iran, threatening to answer any hostilities in kind. Trump gave a specific number to his threat; 52 Iranian sites would be destroyed, signifying the number of American diplomats and citizens who were held hostage for 444 days from November 4, 1979, to January 20, 1981, in the U.S Embassy in Tehran in the wake of the Iranian Revolution.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Whether intentionally or not, Trump’s threat of 52 had a hidden meaning that gave it a greater impact. The pre-Messiah war prophesied to be instigated by Persia/Iran is referred to as Gog and Magog. In Gematria (Hebrew numerology), the word Magog (מגוג) equals precisely 52, which is also equal to Elijah (אליהו) the harbinger that will announce the arrival of the Messiah.

The number 52 appeared yet again in the Iran-U.S. conflict. CNN reported that six B-52 bombers were en route from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana to Diego Garcia, an island air-base in the Indian Ocean located 2,300 miles south of Iran’s southernmost tip.

JAN 06: USAF B-52Hs MYTEE51 & 52 departed Barksdale AFB for Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean due to #Iran tensions. pic.twitter.com/2PgkMMnAXw — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) January 7, 2020

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is an American long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber. The bomber is capable of carrying up to 70,000 pounds of weapons and has a typical combat range of more than 8,800 miles without aerial refueling.

In yet another appearance of the magical Magog number, the U.S. Air Force launched an astounding 52 advanced fighter-jets in quick succession Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The hyper-advanced F-35A aircraft, each worth about $89.2 million, were piloted by the active-duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings. The exercise displayed the Air Force’s huge strength and sent an unmistakable warning to Iran.

The 388th and Reserve @419fw conducted a Combat Power Exercise with 52 aircraft @HAFB, Utah, today. The exercise, which was planned for months, demonstrated their ability to employ a large force of F-35As. We are now at full warfighting capability ⚡⚡ 📸: R. Nial Bradshaw pic.twitter.com/LCZ2jUeJNP — 388th Fighter Wing (@388fw) January 6, 2020

When taking the gematria into account, it is clear that Trump has a spiritual edge. Donald Trump in Hebrew (דונלד טראמפ) is 424, equal to the gematria of “Messiah for the House of David” (משיח בן דוד).