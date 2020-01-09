Creepy Red ‘Devil Horns’ Sunrise Appears Over Iran Right Before Soleimani’s Death

Hashem said to the Adversary, “Where have you been?” The Adversary answered Hashem, “I have been roaming all over the earth.” Job 1:7 (The Israel Bible™)

On December 26, photographer Elias Chasiotis planned on capturing the solar eclipse while on vacation in Al Wakrah, Qatar, he probably didn’t count on what came next: A sunrise that appears to be two red devil horns over the Persian Gulf just days before the US embassy attack in Baghdad and one week before Soleimani’s assassination.

Only five days later, Iraqi backed insurgents attacked the US embassy in Baghdad. Exactly a week after the sunset was captured, IRGC head Qassam Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike.

The ‘Devil Horn’ sunrise evolved into a crescent, the symbol of Islam.

Chasiotis told Breaking Israel News in an exclusive interview that he didn’t necessarily notice the horns but was rather “wondering in what shape the eclipsed sun would rise like and especially, how possible inferior mirage effects would make it look.”

According to the SUN, his kind of mirage over the ocean is called a ‘Fata Morgana’. It occurs when rays of light are bent as they pass through air layers of different temperatures. It is named after the Arthurian sorceress Morgan le Fay because it was once believed the mirages they were fairy castle created by her witchcraft to lure sailors to their death.

Nasa’s APOD site made the image go viral and added: