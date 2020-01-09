Israel Boycott Proponent Ilhan Omar Condemns Trump for Boycotting Iran

How can I damn whom Hashem has not damned, How doom when Hashem has not doomed? Numbers 23:8 (The Israel Bible™)

2019’s ‘Antisemite of the Year’, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, decried Trump’s “crippling sanctions” imposed on Iran. During a press conference, the Minnesota rep blasted Trump for “grooming Iran into war” after he canceled America’s “best shot at avoiding armed conflict” by canceling the Iranian Nuclear Deal.

Omar then went on to condemn Trump for announcing “crippling sanctions” that she claims “starved the innocent people of Iran.”

You can’t make this up. 2019 Anti-Semite of the Year Democrat Rep. Ilahn Omar condemns “crippling” Iranian sanctions despite being an avid supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel. pic.twitter.com/Uhk4LHelxW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 8, 2020

Her condemnation of Trump applying sanctions to Iran came as a surprise to many. That’s because Omar famously introduced her famous ‘BDS’ law back in July. ‘BDS’ is an acronym for Boycott, Divest, and Sanction – a political movement to hurt Israel’s economy. The bill affirms ‘the right to participate in boycotts in pursuit of civil and human rights at home and abroad’. The proposed legislation was co-sponsored by Reps. Rashida Tlaib and John Lewis.

Omar’s bill sought to oppose “unconstitutional legislative efforts to limit the use of boycotts to further civil rights at home and abroad”.

The resolution failed to pass while the House overwhelmingly passed an anti-BDS resolution several weeks later.

In August, Omar, along with Tlaib, tried to enter Israel on a “fact-finding” mission but were banned by the Israeli government.

Omar was also under fire for a video released on the same day showing her crack up when the death of US servicemen was being discussed.