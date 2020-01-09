Hollywood Actress Accused of Sacrificing Child for Golden Idol

Do not allow any of your offspring to be offered up to Molech, and do not profane the name of your God: I am Hashem. Leviticus 18:21 (The Israel Bible™)

As far-fetched as the following may sound, it is actually disturbingly accurate.

During her award speech at the “prestigious” Golden Globes award, Hollywood actress Michelle Williams, proudly stated that if it wasn’t for her getting an abortion, she would not have been able to receive her golden globe award. The golden globe award is a gold statuette featuring a round globe.

The 39-year-old implied that her prize was paid with the blood of her unborn child saying: “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose,” she said. “To choose when to have my children, and with whom.”

David Croom, a Facebook user said: “She literally held a golden idol while claiming she had to sacrifice her child for it”.

Blaze TV personality Sara Gonzales breaks it all down.

And while many of Williams’ fellow actresses took to Twitter to support her acceptance speech:

What a speech by #MichelleWilliams! Thank you for being a champion of women, you are an inspiration 🙌🏼 #GoldenGIobes https://t.co/J72vlv9Si0 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 6, 2020

Trump’s legal adviser, Jenna Ellis expressed her utter disgust:

Michelle Williams proves @rickygervais 100% right. She thinks she’s woke but is lecturing the public to vote for baby killing so she can win more little awards. https://t.co/gvguANNLRw — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 6, 2020

Comedian Tim Young found nothing funny about her acceptance speech either

I’m just at a loss with Michelle Williams saying that she wouldn’t have had a great career if she didn’t have an abortion and the audience cheering. Regardless what side you’re on, abortion should be more solemn than paraphrased: If you have one, you can win awards like me! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 6, 2020

Williams’ then alludes to voting in favor of abortion telling women from 18-118 years old to “vote in their own self interest”.