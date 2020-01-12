England’s Ambassador to Iran Arrested in Tehran

England’s ambassador to Iran has been arrested by Iranian police for ‘incitement’ claiming that Ambassador Rob Macaire “incited” protestors to chant ‘Death to liars’ while demanding the Ayatollah’s resignation reports the Daily Mail.

In response, the UK’s Foreign Office lashed out at Iran over what they called a ‘flagrant violation of international law’.

According to reports from Tehran, Macaire was arrested for ‘organizing, provoking and directing radical actions’ at a protest outside Tehran’s Amir Kabir University.

Thousands of protestors in the country’s capital took to the streets after it was revealed that the regime shot down a Ukrainian airliner.

Protests erupt against the Revolutionary Guards at Amir-Kabir University in Tehran due to authorities’ incompetence and negligence after the recent plane crash that killed more than 176 people. Some people had claimed Iranians were united after #Soleimani‘s death. Think again. pic.twitter.com/ILacRPomZv — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 11, 2020

Macaire, a diplomat with 30 years experience was subsequently released after being detained for over an hour.

In a harsh rebuke, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Iran to decide between being a ‘pariah’ state or to ‘deescalate tensions’ with the west.

‘The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law. The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment,’ Raab said in a statement.