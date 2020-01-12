Youtube Deletes 2,600 Videos of ‘Prophetic’ Rabbi

O Hashem, hear my prayer; give ear to the words of my mouth. Psalms 54:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Youtube has deleted 2,600 videos featuring the late Rabbi Meir Kahane. Kahane was a controversial Jewish leader who founded the JDL and eventually became a Knesset member in the Kach party, a party that he established after emigrating to Israel. The rabbi has been called a “prophet” by many of his followers as he accurately predicted the dangers involved with allowing Arabs to remain in the land of Israel. In fact, the most popular graffiti slogan throughout Israel is the phrase ‘Kahane was right’ referring to his alarming accuracy regarding predictions he made about Israel over 30 years ago.

Temple Mount tour guide Michael Miller, who uploaded the videos, told Breaking Israel News that: “I so far have appealed three times on three separate occasions, and the YouTube Team responded the same way all three times: ‘Thank you for your account suspension appeal. We have decided to keep your account suspended based on our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.’” No further explanation was given.”

Social media giants like Youtube have a rich history of censoring pro-Israel content. Back in August, the Israel Advocacy Movement exposed the fact that Youtube’s algorithm hides pro-Israel videos while promoting pro-Palestinian ones.

Below is one of the few videos of Rabbi Kahane that still hasn’t been taken down on CBN from the 1980’s. But it could be removed by Youtube at any minute: