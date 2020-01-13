“Hashem has sent me ahead of you to ensure your survival on earth, and to save your lives in an extraordinary deliverance.” GENESIS 45:7 (The Israel Bible™)

To allay his brothers’ fears that he will take revenge for selling him into slavery, Yosef observes that their actions were part of the divine plan, and will undoubtedly bring great salvation. The short term benefit is already clear in that, due to his position, Yosef will be able to save his family and the entire region from the famine which has just begun. Further, in the great scheme of history, the sale of Yosef brought the entire family down to Egypt, thus beginning the fulfillment of God’s promise (Genesis 15:13-14) that Avraham’s descendants will be strangers in a strange land. It follows that after the period of enslavement in Egypt specified by the prophecy, they will merit a ‘great deliverance,’ and ultimately return to the Promised Land.