Wave of Volcanoes Popping Up Worldwide: Just as Mystic Rabbi Predicted

“Therefore shall heaven be shaken, And earth leap out of its place, At the fury of God of Hosts On the day of His burning wrath.” Isaiah 13:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Three volcanoes in three separate parts of the world became active in the last three days, setting off fears that an end-of-days smelting process that will destroy one-third of the world is beginning. Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, an Israeli mystic with a penchant for prophecy, suggested several causes and solutions for this seismic threat.

PHILIPPINES

On Sunday, Taal Volcano located in the big island of Luzon about 37 miles south of the capital Manila in the Philippines, became active, emitting a giant plume of ash. Rumbling sounds and tremors were also reported. Authorities fear it is about to experience a hazardous explosive eruption. Ashfalls and volcanic thunderstorms were reported and its status is currently set at alert level 4 out of a possible 5. This means that the volcano showed signs of a possible hazardous and explosive eruption. Dangers of a possible volcanic tsunami were also feared. All flights from Manila’s national airport were canceled.

Over 450,000 people are estimated to be residing within the 14-kilometer danger zone of the Taal Volcano. Emergency services reported that over 7,700 people are in 38 evacuation centers.

If it erupts again, the ash, which carries microscopic shards of glass hazardous to the lungs, could potentially be carried 60 miles or more, contaminating the air and water supplies in distant locations. More than 25 million people live within 100 kilometers of the volcano.

The volcano has had 34 eruptions in the past 450 years, most recently in 1977, causing loss of life on the island and the populated areas surrounding the lake, with the death toll estimated at around 6,000.

JAPAN

On Saturday, Mt. Shintake erupted on an island in southwestern Japan. Rocks were thrown about 300 meters from the crater but no pyroclastic flow (fast-moving current of hot gas and volcanic matter) was detected. The alert level is currently set at level 3

Shintake erupted in October with the alert level being set at 3.

No evacuation order was issued. About one hundred people are registered as residents on the island, which is nearly 14 square miles in size.

MEXICO

Last Thursday, Mount Popocatepetl, Mexico’s most active volcano located about 43 miles southeast of Mexico City, rumbled to life in spectacular fashion, spewing forth lava and clouds of ash. Glowing rocks were reportedly thrown 20,000 feet into the sky.

The eruption was so violent that it could be detected from space.

Authorities issued a yellow phase 2 alert, meaning the volcano showed signs of elevated unrest.

Popocatépetl is one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico and the most famous, having had more than 15 major eruptions since the arrival of the Spanish in 1519.

RING OF FIRE

All three volcanoes are in the Pacific Ring of Fire. Most earthquakes and volcanic eruptions do not strike randomly but occur in specific areas, such as along plate boundaries. One such area is the circum-Pacific Ring of Fire, where the Pacific Plate meets many surrounding plates. The Ring of Fire is the most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world.

The Ring of Fire, a 25,000-mile-long horseshoe-shaped region encompassing the Pacific ocean, is the most seismically active area on the planet. It includes most of California, Washington State, and Alaska. The Ring of Fire includes a total of 452 volcanoes, more than 75 percent of active volcanoes existing in the world today. About 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes and 81 percent of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire. All but three of the world’s 25 largest volcanic eruptions of the last 11,700 years occurred at volcanoes in the Ring of Fire.

There is no doubt that volcanic activity is on the rise. There were about 25 significant volcano eruptions globally in the first 18 years of this century compared with approximately 65 in the entire 20th century. This increased activity and intensity are magnified due to recent population growth in the affected regions of the Pacific. This point was tragically illustrated in 2004 when a magnitude-9.2 earthquake, the third-largest in recorded history, struck off northern Sumatra, generating a tsunami that killed almost 240,000 people. This point was further emphasized in 2011 when a magnitude-9.0 earthquake hit Northern Japan and the subsequent tsunami killed nearly 16,000 people.

RABBI MYSTIC PREDICTED VOLCANOES THIS WEEK

For the last three weeks, Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, a mystic rabbi in Israel with a large following, has been predicting an increase in natural catastrophes, more specifically increased volcanic activity around the world.

“Natural disasters, rain, floods, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, political complications in several countries,” Rabbi Ben Artzi warned.

The rabbi also predicted aircraft disasters, such as happened in Iran last week when their military shot down a passenger airliner, killing all 176 people on board.

“Buses and trains will crash and many bridges will fall,” the rabbi warned. “ But this will all take place outside the Land of Israel. All the disasters will be abroad. Nothing in Israel will happen. There will be good rain, rain of blessing in Israel.”

The Rabbi has made several astoundingly accurate predictions in the past.

The rabbi said that all this is to prepare the world for the imminent revelation of the final redemption. In the Bible, volcanoes and seismic activity are connected with God’s anger, especially in the context of the End of Days.

Therefore I will make the heavens to tremble, and the earth shall be shaken out of her place, for the wrath of Hashem of hosts, and for the day of His fierce anger. Isaiah 13:13

Rabbi Ben Artzi explained that volcanoes are explicitly mentioned by the prophets as playing a role in the end of days, preparing the world by burning away impurities as a crucible is used in metallurgy to purify metal. He cited Zechariah as a source for this.

And I will bring the third part through the fire and will refine them as silver is refined and will try them as gold is tried; they shall call on My name and I will answer them; I will say: ‘It is My people’ and they shall say: ‘Hashem is my God.’ Zechariah 13:9

Rabbi Ben Artzi stated that the natural catastrophes are linked to the political situation in Israel.

“All the right-wing should unite,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said. “If they do not all come together, there will be elections for the fourth time. It is a shame; all the money wasted for nothing, just because of pride and stupid ego. A man is alive today and tomorrow he is dead. The left has no chance to succeed because they are driven by pride in the materialistic world.”

The rabbi suggested another home-based solution for these end-of-days seismic catastrophes.

“Parents keep your children away from drugs, gambling, drinking, and assimilation, Rabbi Ben Artzi said. “All the scammers, thieves, bribes, adulterers, deviants and villains will all be revealed before the Messiah arrives.”

He also urged the Jews living outside of Israel to come home now.

“Jews who live abroad can tip the scales and must come to live in the Land of Israel,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said. “Jews living in Israel: do not leave the Holy Land. Such a gift you have in the land! Keep the boundaries and watch out for East Jerusalem more than anywhere else.”