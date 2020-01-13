Iran’s Shocking Confession to Terrorist Attack Contained In Threat to Trump

“O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him.” Ezekiel 38:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Last week President Trump stood strong against Iran, threatening to answer any hostilities in kind. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded with a cryptic message; numbers that several experts believe was a coded confession, claiming responsibility for an unsolved terrorist attack that killed 270 people 32 years ago.

Last week, Trump gave a specific number to his threat; 52 Iranian sites would be destroyed, signifying the number of American diplomats and citizens who were held hostage for 444 days from November 4, 1979, to January 20, 1981, in the U.S Embassy in Tehran in the wake of the Iranian Revolution.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020



The pre-Messiah war prophesied to be instigated by Persia/Iran is referred to as Gog and Magog. In Gematria (Hebrew numerology), the word Magog (מגוג) equals precisely 52, which is also equal to Elijah (אליהו) the harbinger that will announce the arrival of the Messiah.

Indeed, the number 52, signifying Magog, appeared several times in the ensuing tensions. In fact, other numbers appeared in the exchanges that signified growing tensions between Iran and the U.S.

-Iran launched 22 missiles at U.S. troops stationed in Iraq.

-Iran shot down a Ukrainian Boeing 737, killing all 137 people aboard.

Even the Iranians understood the mystical power of numerology in the exchange. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani tweeted a cryptic warning containing the number 290 which he considered to have great import.

Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655

Never threaten the Iranian nation. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 6, 2020



In his tweet, the Iranian president was referring to IR 655, Iran Air Flight 655, a passenger flight from Tehran to Dubai that was shot down on 3 July 1988 by a surface-to-air missile fired from USS Vincennes of the United States Navy over Iran‘s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. All 290 people on board the airliner were killed.

But several experts believe Rouhani’s threat contained a shocking admission, a confession that the Iranians were responsible for an unsolved mystery concerning an unsolved terrorist attack, the deadliest in the history of the United Kingdom, that took place 32 years ago.

Robert Black QC, Professor Emeritus of Scots Law in the University of Edinburgh, read meaning and significance into Rouhani’s tweet.

“I think Rouhani’s tweet does refer to Pan Am 103,” Black said in an interview with The National. Black was born and raised in Lockerbie and has published many articles on the atrocity. “The 290 clearly refers to those killed on Iran Air 655 and with ‘Never threaten the Iranian nation’ it seems to me that he’s saying that Iran responded to those Iranian deaths caused by US action.

“The only response that I can think of was the bombing of Pan Am 103 six months later.”

Pan Am Flight 103 was a regularly scheduled Pan Am transatlantic flight from Frankfurt to Detroit. On 21 December 1988, the aircraft operating the transatlantic leg of the route was destroyed by a bomb, killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew in what became known as the Lockerbie bombing. Large sections of the aircraft crashed onto a residential street in Lockerbie, Scotland, killing eleven people on the ground. With a total of 270 people killed, it is the deadliest terror attack in the history of the United Kingdom.

A three-year joint investigation conducted by Scottish law enforcement and the FBI indicated Libya was to blame for the bombing. In 2003, Muammar Gaddafi, the prime minister of Libya, accepted responsibility for the Lockerbie bombing and paid compensation to the families of the victims, although he maintained that he had never given the order for the attack.

In the aftermath, several sources claimed that Iran was actually to blame, carrying out the attack to avenge IR 655. It was also suggested that the attack was carried out by a terrorist cell of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Middle East analyst Fatima Alasrar, from the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University, suggested that Rouhani’s tweet contained a reference to the Lockerbie bombing as a warning.

UNBELIEVABLE! Rouhani is basically reminding @realDonaldTrump of the #Iranian Air Flight 655 carrying 290 passengers which was downed by a US navy warship the Vincennes in 1988. Though it was deemed a human error, Tehran worked covertly to exact its revenge. How? #Lockerbie 1/3 https://t.co/3yWYdU4b2k — Fatima Alasrar (@YemeniFatima) January 6, 2020



Alasrar advanced a theory that it was, in fact, the Iranians who carried out the bombing.

Boeing 747 airline Pan Am exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988 and was assumed to be an operation conducted by the #Lybians when it was #Iran who orchestrated the downing of the plane and paid the Libyans to do it. After years of denying, Rouhani just admitted to it!2/3 pic.twitter.com/dqPKh4YQLj — Fatima Alasrar (@YemeniFatima) January 6, 2020



Alasrar went on to suggest that another unexplained bombing in San Diego was an additional Iranian act of revenge.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, the wife of the captain of the Vincennes warship that destroyed Iran AF655, narrowly survived a car bomb near the U.S. naval base in San Diego. Put all this in perspective next time someone objects to calling #Iran a state-sponsor of terrorism. — Fatima Alasrar (@YemeniFatima) January 6, 2020



Kyle Orton, a Middle East analyst and an associate fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, also understood Rouhani’s message as a confession.

‘The accidental shoot-down of Iran Air Flight 655 in 1988 convinced Khomeini to accept the ceasefire in the Iran-Iraq War. It has long been suspected that the downing of Pan Am Flight 103 in Lockerbie five months later was Iran’s revenge. Rouhani seems to be taking responsibility’.”