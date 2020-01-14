‘Jeopardy!’ Under Fire for Telling Truth About Bethlehem Being in Israel

And you, O Beit Lechem of Efrat, Least among the clans of Yehuda, From you one shall come forth To rule Yisrael for Me— One whose origin is from of old, From ancient times. Micah 5:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The game show “Jeopardy!” has come under fire for not accepting “Palestine” as an answer of where Jesus Christ was born during a show that aired on Friday.

The $200 clue in the category “Where’s that Church?” was “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.”

Contestant Katie Needle buzzed in and answered, “What is Palestine?”

Host Alex Trebek rejected her answer and accepted contestant Jack McGuire’s answer of “What is Israel?”

The Church of the Nativity, which Christians believe is the birthplace of Jesus, is located in Bethlehem, which is under control of the Palestinian Authority (P.A.) as part of the 1995 Oslo Accords that designated the city as Area A, which gave the P.A. full civil and security control of the city.

“Unacceptable!! Bethlehem is in the Palestinian territories which Israel illegally occupies (Katie Needle got the correct answer & was robbed). @Jeopardy owes an apology for endorsing Israel’s universally condemned illegal takeover of Palestinian lands,” tweeted Arab American Institute deputy director Omar Baddar.

The answer has caused controversy and a social-media uproar.

One of the oldest cities in the world, Bethlehem, which is called Bet Leḥem in Hebrew or “House of Bread,” was part of the ancient Kingdom of Judah. The Christian Bible in the Gospel of Matthew and Luke attributes the city as the birthplace of Jesus during the First Century CE, which at the time was a Jewish client kingdom of the Roman Empire.

In related news, Trebek, 79, who is battling pancreatic cancer, has talked of retiring.