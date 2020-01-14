Snow Falls on ‘Mount Sinai’ [WATCH]

I am about to do something new; Even now it shall come to pass, Suddenly you shall perceive it: I will make a road through the wilderness And rivers in the desert. Isaiah 43:19

A cold front passed over Egypt last week, generating freezing temperatures in the Sinai Peninsula that generated a rare snowfall on Friday. Normally, under such circumstances, usually lasts for only a few hours before melting under the desert sun but the snowfall continued well into Saturday.

Due to its elevation (7,497 feet) the mountain referred to as Mount Sinai was capped in white. Located in the southern Sinai Peninsula, it is believed by some Christians and Muslims to be the location described in the Bible as where Moses ascended to receive the Torah.

It is next to Mount Catherine, which, at 8,625 feet, is the highest peak in Egypt. It is surrounded on all sides by higher peaks of the mountain range. Immediately north of the mountain is the 6th century Saint Catherine’s Monastery, the oldest inhabited monastery in the world. The summit has a mosque that is still used by Muslims, and a Greek Orthodox chapel, constructed in 1934 on the ruins of a 16th-century church, that is not open to the public. The chapel encloses the rock which is considered to be the source for the biblical Tablets of Stone. At the summit also is “Moses’ cave”, where Moses was said to have waited to receive the Ten Commandments.

The snow led to an unexpected rise in tourist occupancy rates as hundreds of people flocked to the area to see the snow.

Such rare weather patterns may very well be a sign of the Messianic era as the prophet Isaiah speaks repeatedly of deserts blooming in his description of the end of days.

The arid desert shall be glad, The wilderness shall rejoice And shall blossom like a rose. Isaiah 35:1 I am about to do something new; Even now it shall come to pass, Suddenly you shall perceive it: I will make a road through the wilderness And rivers in the desert. Isaiah 43:19

The prophet also understands snow to be a fortuitous omen that signifies God’s forgiveness.

“Come, let us reach an understanding, —says Hashem. Be your sins like crimson, They can turn snow-white; Be they red as dyed wool, They can become like fleece.” Isaiah 1:18

