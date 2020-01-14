Bloomberg: I’m Spending $56 Billion to Bring Down Trump

A lover of money never has his fill of money, nor a lover of wealth his fill of income. That too is futile. Ecclesiastes 5:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said that he is willing to spend his entire fortune in his effort to defeat President Trump in the upcoming November election. Bloomberg’s net worth is estimated at $56 Billion.

The mogul is among the top ten wealthiest people in America. Bloomberg told Reuters on Saturday that he is prepared to part ways with his massive fortune to “get rid of Trump”.

“Number one priority is to get rid of Donald Trump. I’m spending all my money to get rid of Trump,” Bloomberg said in an interview over the weekend. “Do you want me to spend more or less? End of story.”

Ironically, Bloomberg used to be a Republican who then registered as an independent up until 2018.

“One of the reasons I’m reasonably confident I could beat Trump is I would be acceptable to the moderate Republicans you have to have” Bloomberg stated.

“Whether you like it or not, you can’t win the election unless you get moderate Republicans to cross the line. The others are much too liberal for them and they would certainly vote for Donald Trump” he added.

Bloomberg, who has recently entered the Democratic race, is currently polling in fifth place among the current Democratic hopefuls.

However, it doesn’t appear as though his riches are showing dividends for his political aspirations.

Bloomberg is currently polling at a mere 0.5% on average in the Iowa caucus, behind just about every other Democratic candidate. The former mayor will not even be on the New Hampshire primary’s ballot.

In the state of Nevada, Bloomberg is averaging less than one percent. Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Bloomberg is performing a little bit better as he is positioned in eighth place with 2.5%.

But that might not necessarily stop him. That’s because unlike other candidates, Bloomberg’s personal fortune can bankroll his campaign long after the early voting states. This will also be a time when his Democratic competitors will have dropped out of the race.