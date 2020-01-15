Sanders Campaign Manager Caught Revealing Plan to Reeducate Trump Supporters Like Germany did with Nazis

He who kidnaps a man—whether he has sold him or is still holding him—shall be put to death. Exodus 21:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Kyle Jurek, the field organizer of Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders, was caught on a hot mike revealing some of his team’s more sinister future plans. Among them was the threat to “burn” Milwaukee as well as other US cities if President Trump gets reelected. Their plan was exposed by Project Veritas headed by James O’Keefe.

When asked if Trump supporters could be ‘re-educated’, Jurek exposed a plan to “re-educate” Trump supporters the same way Germany did to Nazis following the war saying: “In Nazi Germany after the fall of the Nazi party, there was a s–t ton of the populace that was f–in Nazi-fied. And Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f–king people – to not be Nazis. Like, we’re probably going to have to do the same f–king thing here.”

Jurek then explained that the re-education program was part of Sanders’ free education plan saying: “That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole f–king like – hey, free education!”

BREAKING: @BernieSanders “free education” policies to “teach you how to not be a f**king nazi.”; ‘There is a reason Stalin had Gulags’; ‘Expect violent reaction’ for speech. If Bernie doesn’t get nomination “Milwaukee will burn” Stay tuned: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Koh6UTibbe — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

The field manager then praised the Gulags saying that Stalin’s Gulags were “a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were. Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags. They had conjugal visits in gulags. Gulags were actually meant for reeducation.”

Jurek seemed to flirt with the idea of punishing the wealthy saying: “The greatest way to break a f–king billionaire of their like, privilege and their idea that they’re superior – go out and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working-class person.

He also added that if Sanders doesn’t get the Democratic nomination, “Milwaukee will burn”. He then threatened that as soon as the “police push back” he made a gesture hinting at explosions in other cities. He concluded threatening that “the cops are gonna get a f–in beating in Milwaukee.

