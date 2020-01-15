Israel 365 Plants New Trees In Maoz Esther

Baruch, the Israel365 agriculture specialist, met with Ahuviel Sandak to plant trees in the community of Maoz Esther. The beautiful backdrop to Maoz Esther is the Jordan River Valley. According to the Bible, (and modern bible researchers) this is the location where the Children of Israel entered the Land of Israel under the leadership of Joshua. Baruch and community volunteers planted paulownia tometosa, more commonly known as princess trees and empress trees. These trees are extremely fast-growing and their roots are wonderful for rejuvenating the land. As you can see, this area has become an overgrown, thorny, wasteland. With the help of these new trees, this region will once again bloom and flourish! Thank you to the generous donors who enable this special project to continue. It is through your dedication to Israel that we are able to continue to plant trees all across this holy land. If you would like to contribute to the Israel365 tree planting campaign, you can do so by clicking here: https://donate.israel365.com/