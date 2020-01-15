Four Rockets Fired at Israel from Gaza

“They prepared a net for my feet to ensnare me; they dug a pit for me, but they fell into it. Selah.” (Psalm 57:6)

At least four rockets have been fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. The Iron Dome mortar defense system has intercepted two of the rockets reports the IDF.

The ‘Red Alert’ siren system sounded in Israeli towns in southern Israel that border the Gaza Strip earlier on Wednesday, alerting locals to incoming rockets. Once the siren is sounded, local residents have one minute to get inside a bomb shelter.