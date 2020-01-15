Syria Blames Israel for Airstrike on Airbase Used by Iranian Quds Force

“As eagles grow new plumes: They shall run and not grow weary” Isaiah 40:31 (The Israel Bible™)

Syrian sources accused Israel of carrying out an airstrike against the T-4 Syrian Arab Air Force in Homs on Tuesday. The T-4 base is used by the Iranian Quds force and Shia militias.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday that an airstrike targeted a weapons storehouse, another building that was under construction, and two military vehicles. The organization reported that at least three military personnel were killed in the airstrike and several more were injured.

SANA, Syria’s state news agency, cited a military source that claimed that air defenses intercepted several of the missiles.

“Our air defenses immediately confronted the hostile missiles and brought down a number of them. Four missiles reached the targeted area and there were only material losses,” the official said, according to the report.

“Our air defenses immediately confronted the hostile missiles and brought down a number of them. Four missiles reached the targeted area and there were only material losses,” the news agency said, citing a military source.

The report also cited the Syrian military source as identifying Israel as carrying out the attack.

Last Thursday night, an airstrike in eastern Syria targeted two vehicles carrying missiles on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq belonging to Iraq’s Iran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Force). The strike killed eight militia The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news outlet claimed that the raid was carried out by Israeli aircraft. Some Arab media reported the strikes were carried out by two Israeli Air Force F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Israel does not, as a rule, comment on military missions outside of its borders but has admitted to carrying out many air-missions focused on preventing Iran from gaining a military dominance in Syria.