Netanyahu Reveals Document Showing Left-Wing Opposition Rivals Trying to Ban Trump from Entering Israel

By David Sidman

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz with Blue and White party co-chairmen Yair Lapid at a Blue and White faction meeting in Ramat Gan on December 25, 2019. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Yair Netanyahu, the outspoken son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, took to Twitter on Thursday to remind Israeli voters that back in 2015, when Donald Trump was running for president, members of the Prime Minister’s main rival on the left – the Yesh Atid Party, signed a letter to ban Donald Trump from entering Israel.

One of the signatories wass Israel’s former health minister, Yael German, who is a member of Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid’s party. Yair Netanyahu noted that she was “handpicked and reselected by Lapid” since the signing of the letter to be a top official in his party. He also noted that although many believe that Benny Gantz is Netanyahu’s main rival, Gantz is actually a mere puppet and that Yair Lapid is the one who really calls all the shots as expressed in the tweet thread below: