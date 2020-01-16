Netanyahu Reveals Document Showing Left-Wing Opposition Rivals Trying to Ban Trump from Entering Israel

My son, if you have stood surety for your fellow, Given your hand for another,Proverbs 6:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Yair Netanyahu, the outspoken son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, took to Twitter on Thursday to remind Israeli voters that back in 2015, when Donald Trump was running for president, members of the Prime Minister’s main rival on the left – the Yesh Atid Party, signed a letter to ban Donald Trump from entering Israel.

One of the signatories wass Israel’s former health minister, Yael German, who is a member of Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid’s party. Yair Netanyahu noted that she was “handpicked and reselected by Lapid” since the signing of the letter to be a top official in his party. He also noted that although many believe that Benny Gantz is Netanyahu’s main rival, Gantz is actually a mere puppet and that Yair Lapid is the one who really calls all the shots as expressed in the tweet thread below:

#tbt It’s important to remember that the majority of “Yesh Atid” party Knesset members signed a letter ,calling to ban candidate @realDonaldTrump from entering Israel in 2015. “Yesh Atid” is the party of Yair Lapid. He selects the Knesset members there as>> pic.twitter.com/dmcRp5imFx — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) January 16, 2020

>> he wish and the party is a total dictatorship of him (there’s no primaries there like in Likud). You can see in the picture ,one of the main Knesset members from “Yesh Atid” that signed the letter is Yael German. Since then, she was handpicked and reselected by Yair Lapid >> — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) January 16, 2020