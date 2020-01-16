Iranian Ayatollah: U.K. Ambassador Should Be Chopped into Pieces

Iranian Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda, Supreme Leader Khamenei’s representative in the Khorasan Razavi province, said in a January 14, 2020 memorial ceremony for the victims of the Ukrainian airliner, which aired on Khorasan Razavi TV (Iran) that Islam is about to take over the world and “cast a shadow over Planet Earth in its entirety.” He claimed that hundreds of thousands of American soldiers were “turned to dust and ashes” by the missiles that Iran launched at the Americans’ Ayn Al-Asad base in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Qasem Soleimani. In addition, he said that Iranians who collaborate with the U.S. are a fifth column who should be court-martialed and executed and that the Iranian protesters who refused to walk on the flags of the U.S. and Israel are actually Americans and Israelis. Furthermore, Ayatollah Alamolhoda said that England’s ambassador to Iran, who he said leads English and American spies, should be “chopped into pieces.