IDF Hits Several Gaza Targets in Response to Rocket Fire

And Hashem roars aloud At the head of His army; For vast indeed is His host, Numberless are those that do His bidding. For great is the day of Hashem, Most terrible—who can endure it?Joel 2:11 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israel Defense Forces struck a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip late on Wednesday in response to rockets fired earlier in the day.

“In response to the 4 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza, including a weapons manufacturing site & a military compound,” the IDF said on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, four rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel. Two were intercepted by the Iron Dome air-defense system, while the other two hit open fields in the Sha’ar HaNegev region near Gaza.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group reportedly fired the rockets. Nevertheless, Israel holds Hamas, the de facto governing body in Gaza, responsible for any rocket fire launched from the coastal territory.

Israel has warned Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad against any attempted retaliation for the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassam Soleimani on Jan. 3. Both terror groups maintain close ties with Iran, with Hamas expressing its “sincere condolences” to Iran after his death, and its leader, Ismail Haniyeh speaking at his funeral in Tehran.