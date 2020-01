This is the story of Joshua Wander and Monir. They are neighbors and friends and Monir is Josh’s mechanic. Josh is a Jew and Monir is an Arab- but their friendship doesn’t reflect any differences. They live in Maalei Zeitim, which is mostly an Arab village, next to Har Hazeitim and East Jerusalem. Not many Jews live in the area. When Monir’s life was in danger, Josh was there to save him. Watch this incredible story and how Eli Beer Hatzalah even joins!