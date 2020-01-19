Apple goes Full BDS as Siri calls Israel ‘Zionist Occupation State’

By David Sidman

NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 19: Thousands of customers wait in line outside of the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue to be among the first to purchase the new iPhone 6 on September 19, 2014. (Shutterstock)

Sometimes, technology fails us.

Case and point – Apple customer Stephen Ackerman asked Apple’s voice-activated virtual search assistant ‘Siri’ a simple question: “Who is the president of Israel?”

Siri’s response, however, came as quite a shock to Ackerman after she answered: “Reuven Rivlin is the President of the Zionist Occupation state”.

However, Siri has since corrected the mistake and is now referring to Israel as ‘Israel’. “Apple has some very serious explaining to do” Ackerman posted on Facebook.

the original Siri response (screenshot)

Below, the 'Imam of Peace' tweeted the correction: