Apple goes Full BDS as Siri calls Israel ‘Zionist Occupation State’

Sometimes, technology fails us.

Case and point – Apple customer Stephen Ackerman asked Apple’s voice-activated virtual search assistant ‘Siri’ a simple question: “Who is the president of Israel?”

Siri’s response, however, came as quite a shock to Ackerman after she answered: “Reuven Rivlin is the President of the Zionist Occupation state”.

However, Siri has since corrected the mistake and is now referring to Israel as ‘Israel’. “Apple has some very serious explaining to do” Ackerman posted on Facebook.

Below, the ‘Imam of Peace’ tweeted the correction: