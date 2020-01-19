“And live to see your children’s children. May all be well with Yisrael!” PSALMS 128:6 (The Israel Bible™)

In 1936, archaeological excavations in the city of Yericho revealed the remains of an ancient synagogue. A huge mosaic was uncovered with pictures of a menorah (candelabrum), a shofar (ram’s horn) a lulav (palm branch), and the concluding words of this psalm, shalom al Yisrael (‘May all be well with Yisrael’ or more literally, ‘peace be upon Yisrael’.) The synagogue was dated to around the seventh century CE, during the Byzantine period. In fact, hundreds of Byzantine-era synagogues have been discovered all over Israel, most of them facing Yerushalayim and containing various artifacts demonstrating that synagogues were thriving in ancient times throughout the land. Unfortunately, the “Shalom Al Yisrael Synagogue,” as it has come to be known, which is now under the control of the Palestinian Authority, remains largely off-limits to Jewish worshipp