After Hezbollah Headquarters Burns Downs, Israel Deploys ‘Highly Sophisticated’ Weaponry on Lebanese Border

Hezbollah’s headquarters in the south-central Iraqi city of Najaf burned down on Saturday. The structure’s destruction comes amidst the backdrop of massive unrest by Iraqi citizens who no longer want to see Iran, and its proxies like Hezbollah, meddling in internal Iraqi affairs.

Meanwhile, the IDF has announced that they will have: “started deploying highly-sophisticated technical infrastructure along Israel’s border with Lebanon. These sensors will identify and prevent underground construction of attack tunnels into Israel by the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon.”

It is unclear if the two developments are correlated.