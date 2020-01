Egyptian cleric Muhammad Al-Zoghbi said in a January 6, 2020 interview on Al-Rahma TV (Egypt) that the Jews and the Persian Iranians are two sides of the same coin. In addition, Al-Zoghbi said that the United States’ January 3 killing of IRGC Quds Force commander General Qasem Soleimani spells the end of the Iranian regime. He said that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was crying at Soleimani’s funeral because Iran’s arms have been cut off.