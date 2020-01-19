PA Calls to Commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day by Killing Jews (Seriously)

you shall dispossess all the inhabitants of the land Numbers 33:52 (The Israel Bible™)

Jerusalem: January 19, 2020: As over 40 world leaders prepare to gather in Jerusalem later this week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz at a special event Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism, Palestinian Media Watch can disclose that an official PA daily has published an op-ed calling for murder to cancel the international gathering.

In a piece published yesterday, Yahya Rabah, a regular columnist for the PA-controlled Al-Hayat Al Jadida wrote: “One shot will disrupt the ceremony and one dead body will cancel the ceremony.”

Before calling for murder, Rabah criticized the international community for recognizing that the “Jews’ Holocaust is terrible” while accepting as “insignificant, beautiful, [and] spectacular” what he called the “Palestinian Holocaust by Israel that still continues.” Rabah warned: “It can be assumed that they [the Palestinians] will resist the ceremony being held in Jerusalem itself, as Jerusalem is theirs.” His suggested solution to stopping the international ceremony from taking place – and which the official PA daily printed – is murder.

Itamar Marcus, director of PMW said: “It is scandalous that PA is allowing its official daily to call for murder to achieve a political goal. Whereas we are used to hearing the PA/Fatah call for the killing of Israelis for political purposes, here the implicit targets could be any of those world leaders who are honoring the memory of the Holocaust victims by their presence in Jerusalem. The international community must reject the Palestinian Authority for promoting terror the same way it has rejected ISIS and Hamas for promoting terror. The perfect time to do so is this week, to show that the world is implementing the important lessons of history.”

Palestinian Media Watch has reported on Palestinian Authority justification of terror and murder to achieve political goals.