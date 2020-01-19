Over 120 Congressmen Support Anti-Israel Group

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

More than 120 members of Congress issued letters of support to the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), an anti-Israel organization that was an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror case that proved connections to the terrorist group Hamas and other radical Islamic entities.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported on Thursday about the privately issued letters during CAIR’s gala conference in November in Washington, D.C., that was headlined by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour. Omar issued such a letter.

The letters were from mostly Democrats, plus two Republicans.

Democratic 2020 presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and billionaire Tom Steyer issued letters of support.

“CAIR has a long history of being a vicious anti-Semitic Israel-hating group. They irrationally condemn the Jewish state, but never condemn the murderous actions of Hamas or Syria, or the Palestinian dictator and terrorist Abbas,” Zionist Organization of America national president Mort Klein previously told JNS. “By calling for the genocide of Israel, they join the moral horrors of the Nazis and Stalin, without their power, thank G-d.”