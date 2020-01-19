Hundreds of Jordanians Protest Against Gas Deal with Israel

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12 (The Israel Bible™)

Hundreds of Jordanians protested in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Friday demanding that the government cancel a natural gas deal with Israel.

Jordanian security forces stopped the protesters from reaching the Al-Nakheel Square, where the demonstration was expected to grow, the AP reported.

Earlier this month, Israel began pumping gas to Jordan from its offshore Leviathan gas field as part of a 15-year, $10 billion dollar deal with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek Group.

Many Jordanians still view Israel as the enemy despite a peace treaty signed between the countries. At least half of Jordan’s population is estimated to be Palestinian.

Murad al-Adayleh, secretary general of Jordan’s Islamic Action Front Party, called on the government, “which has allowed the start of importing the gas,” to step down, according to the report.

The parliament is expected to submit an urgent request on Sunday to ban the purchase of gas from Israel, the AP said.