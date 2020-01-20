Iran Threatens to Stop Cooperation with IAEA over EU Pressure

” When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan.” Proverbs 29:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Tehran may reconsider its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following the triggering last week of the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal by the United Kingdom, France and Germany, according to Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

“We state openly that if the European powers, for any reason, adopt an unfair approach in using the dispute mechanism, we will seriously reconsider our cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” said Larijani, according to a Reuters report on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, a number of Iranian lawmakers started working on a plan to reduce diplomatic relations with Britain, France and Germany because of their action on the nuclear issue, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned last week that European soldiers in the region “could be in danger” after the United Kingdom, France and Germany triggered the dispute mechanism, which could lead to the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Tehran.

Rouhani also said Iran is enriching more uranium now than before agreeing to the nuclear deal.