Jordan Passes Draft Law to Boycott Israeli Gas

Jordan’s parliament on Sunday approved a draft law banning the import of Israeli natural gas.

The motion was passed unanimously by all 130 lawmakers, but legal obstacles may prevent it from coming into force, Reuters reported.

The move comes just days after hundreds protested in the Jordanian capital Amman against the 15-year, $10 billion deal between the Hashemite Kingdom, Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek Group.

A source in the Israeli energy industry told Reuters: “The gas agreement between Jordanian National Electric Power Company and American-based Noble Energy is being implemented from early January 2020, and no change is expected in that regard.”

Earlier this month, Israel began pumping gas to Jordan from its offshore Leviathan gas field. Many Jordanians still view Israel as the enemy, despite a peace treaty between the countries. At least half of Jordan’s population is estimated to be Palestinian.