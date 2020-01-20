Blue and White Promises Another Disengagement: This Time from Judea-Samaria

“But the land must not be sold beyond reclaim, for the land is Mine; you are but strangers resident with Me.” Leviticus 25:23 (The Israel Bible™)

Yael German, who currently serves as a member of the Knesset for Yesh Atid but is running at the 13th spot on the Blue and White list, made a shocking statement on Galatz (IDF Radio) on Monday. German is running at the 13th spot in the left-wing Blue and White, a conglomerated political party that is challenging Netanyahu’s Likud for the leadership of Israel. German told IDF radio that her party made a political arrangement that would require the uprooting of all Jewish communities in the Jordan Valley in the same way the Jews were expelled from Gush Katif. She compared her party;s platform to Likud’s platform which would see the Jordan Valley annexed by Israel.

“We are not talking about the annexation of the valley, I do not know where it came from … We are talking about some kind of disengagement arrangement. It is explicitly written in our platform. Maybe anyone can find what they want.”

The timing of her statement is surprising since it coincides with an announcement by her party that they will establish a branch of the party focusing specifically on the religious Zionist sector. Blue-and-white headquarters said in their statement, “Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Betzalel Smotrich represent only a small part of religious Zionism. There is a wider public that believes in other values ​​and the historical role of religious Zionism in leading the state.”

German’s statement stands in direct contradiction to the religious Zionist sector as well as many other branches of the right-wing voters who do not support an agenda that transfers land to the Palestinians.

Removing Jews based on their ethnicity is ethnic cleansing and, as such, is immoral. Ethnically cleansing Jews was carried out in many countries throughout history, most notably in the Iberian Inquisition in Spain and Portugal in the 15th Century. Over 10,000 Jews living in Gush Katif were forcibly removed and their communities destroyed in 2005, leading to the establishment of the Hamas government in Gaza. As a result of the expulsion of the Jews from Gush Katif, Palestinian terrorists succeeded in firing tens of thousands of rockets at Israeli urban centers, killing Jews and forcing the IDF to engage in two incursions into Gaza.