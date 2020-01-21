Florida Cop Suspended after Wife Called Rashida Tlaib ‘Hamas-Loving Anti-Semite’

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)
Cpl. Pablo Lima of the of Bay Harbor Islands in Miami-Dade County police department in southern Florida was placed on leave on Friday after he “liked” his wife’s Facebook post which called Democratic Congressmen Rashida Tlaib “a Hamas-loving anti-Semite,” and suggested she wouldn’t put it past her to “become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill” reports the Miami Herald.
Officer Lima’s wife is Annabelle Lima-Taub, the commissioner of Hallandale Beach city. Lima-Taub is Israeli and was born in Haifa.
Tlaib responded to the post and used it as an opportunity to blame President Trump tweeting: “This sort of hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric doesn’t happen in a vacuum – this President embraced it and Republicans have happily gone along with it.”
Buttressing Lima-Taub’s argument that Talib is associated with Hamas, HAMAS-linked CAIR is protecting Tlaib calling for Lima-Taub’s resignation.
HAMAS-linked CAIR is calling for the resignation of a FL Jewish Official, Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub, for stating:
“She is a danger & I would not put it past her – Rashida Tlaib – to become a martyr & blow up Capital Hill”
