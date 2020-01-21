Florida Cop Suspended after Wife Called Rashida Tlaib ‘Hamas-Loving Anti-Semite’

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Cpl. Pablo Lima of the of Bay Harbor Islands in Miami-Dade County police department in southern Florida was placed on leave on Friday after he “liked” his wife’s Facebook post which called Democratic Congressmen Rashida Tlaib “a Hamas-loving anti-Semite,” and suggested she wouldn’t put it past her to “become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill” reports the Miami Herald.

Officer Lima’s wife is Annabelle Lima-Taub, the commissioner of Hallandale Beach city. Lima-Taub is Israeli and was born in Haifa.

Tlaib responded to the post and used it as an opportunity to blame President Trump tweeting: “This sort of hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric doesn’t happen in a vacuum – this President embraced it and Republicans have happily gone along with it.”

This sort of hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric doesn’t happen in a vacuum – this President embraced it and Republicans have happily gone along with it.https://t.co/3THoHQmRVy — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 15, 2019

Buttressing Lima-Taub’s argument that Talib is associated with Hamas, HAMAS-linked CAIR is protecting Tlaib calling for Lima-Taub’s resignation.