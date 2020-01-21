London Mega-Mosque Holds Mass Memorial for Slain Iranian Terrorist Soleimani

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael Genesis 16:11 (The Israel Bible™)

The Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale, Kilburn, London, held a mass memorial ceremony for slain IRGC general Qasem Soleimani reports Breitbart.

Soleimani, who was responsible for directing the activities of Iran’s proxy militias and other assets in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, and for fomenting the recent siege of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

He was recently killed in a U.S. drone strike ordered by President Trump, along with Hezbollah’s deputy, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Soleimani, who has been called the “Osama bin Laden of the Shiite world”, was described as an “honorable Islamic commander” by Islamic Centre of England director Seyed Hashem Moosavi in an official message of condolence.

The message hailed Soleimani as a man “consistently present on the battlefield with the devils and the diabolic powers of the world” who “did not stop his struggle for one moment”.

“May God bless Haj Ghasem!” it stated.

“On the occasion of his martyrdom and that of his entourage, especially the great mujahid of Islam the honourable Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, I offer my condolences and my congratulations to the Imam al-Mahdi (a). I also extend my condolences to the great leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, to the family members of the martyrs, and to the admirable nations of Iran and Iraq,” it concluded, with the director signing off as the “Representative of Ayatollah al- Uzma Sayyid Ali Khamenei (May Allah give him long life)”.

Mourners reportedly “squeezed” into the Islamic Centre before the ceremony began according to a MailOnline report.

According to recent data, England’s Muslim population surpassed three million in 2016, which is more than the entire population of Wales and Northern Ireland — although most of them are Sunnis, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is Shiite.