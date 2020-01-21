40 World Leaders Scheduled to Converge on Jerusalem: ‘Preparation for Messiah’ says Prominent Rabbi

In the days to come, The Mount of Hashem‘s House Shall stand firm above the mountains And tower above the hills; And all the nations Shall gaze on it with joy. Isaiah 2:2-3

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the chief rabbi of the city of Tzfat (Safed), posted a video on Facebook on Tuesday morning from the Kotel (Western Wall).

“This week, 4 kings, princes, and rulers from the whole world,” Rabbi Eliyahu said. “This is a joyous occasion but it isn’t the first time.”

“This will cause some traffic jams but it is a huge blessing. This will help [the city] get used to its real function,” the rabbi said, citing a verse.

In the days to come, The Mount of Hashem‘s House Shall stand firm above the mountains And tower above the hills; And all the nations Shall gaze on it with joy. Isaiah 2:2-3

“But how will all the nations come?” Rabbi Eliyahu asked. “All at once?”

“They will come little by little,” he said. “First, the kings and princes will come to Jerusalem. They will feel the shechina (divine presence) resting on the city. This will get them excited and enthusiastic for Jerusalem. Then, little by little, they will spread the word, spreading their love for Jerusalem to everyone. When you finally see that all the nations come flowing into Jerusalem, you will understand that it began here and now, with all the heads of state, just like the head leads the body.”

“God willing, we will merit to see how everyone will come to the Temple in Jerusalem.”

The rabbi cited the next verse in Isaiah’s prophecy.

And the many peoples shall go and say: “Come, Let us go up to the Mount of Hashem, To the House of the God of Yaakov; That He may instruct us in His ways, And that we may walk in His paths.” For instruction shall come forth from Tzion, The word of Hashem from Yerushalayim.Isaiah 2:3

“Amen and amen,” Rabbi Eliyahu concluded.

Although he didn’t mention the preparation for the Messiah in the video itself, the clip itself was released by Rabbi Eliyahu’s headquarters under the title: “The Visitation of 40 world leaders: another preparation for the days of the Messiah”