Planting Trees With The Yeshiva Students Of Mitzpe Yitzhar

Mitzpe Yitzhar is a budding community with a couple of young families and a Yeshiva, a school for advanced Bible study. Some of the students from the YehivaI helped out in planting the trees and were so appreciated to learn that these trees were donated by lovers of Israel from around the world. While the trees that we planted are still young saplings, they will grow to become large, healthy, trees that will provide much-needed forestation to this area. Thank you to the generous donors who enable this special project to continue. It is through your dedication to Israel that we are able to continue to plant trees all across this holy land. If you would like to contribute to the Israel365 tree planting campaign, you can do so by clicking here: https://donate.israel365.com/trees/