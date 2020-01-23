Eating Bats, Which is Forbidden in the Bible: Now Causing Deadly, Worldwide Epidemic Researchers Say

The following you shall abominate among the birds—they shall not be eaten, they are an abomination: the eagle, the vulture, and the black vulture; the kite, falcons of every variety; all varieties of raven; the ostrich, the nighthawk, the sea gull; hawks of every variety; the little owl, the cormorant, and the great owl; the white owl, the pelican, and the bustard; the stork; herons of every variety; the hoopoe, and the bat. Leviticus 11:19 (The Israel Bible™)

The deadly coronavirus disease, which has already claimed the lives of 17 people, appears to have been caused by the consumption of a Chinese delicacy – bat soup reports the Mirror.

Experts believe that fruit bats can be hosts of the deadly virus as researchers “underestimated” the disease, which is akin to pneumonia and SARS, according to findings published in the Chinese Science Bulletin.

The virus originated in the city of Wuhan, a sprawling capital of Central China’s Hubei province. The city has been quarantined, while the virus continues to spread.

Wuhan’s local government stated that it would close all urban transport systems and halt outgoing flights from the city on Thursday, state media reported.

The government is calling on its citizens to stay in the city.

Until now, China has confirmed 571 cases of the virus and 17 deaths.

The Bible forbids the consumption of birds of prey and specifically mentions bats as one of those species as stated in Leviticus 11:

Scientists believe that the bats could be an “intermediate”. “The Wuhan coronavirus’ natural host could be bats … but between bats and humans there may be an unknown intermediate,” said researchers in a statement published in the South China Morning Post.