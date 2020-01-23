At length, Yosef said to his brothers, “I am about to die. Hashem will surely take notice of you and bring you up from this land to the land that He promised on oath to Avraham, to Yitzchak, and to Yaakov.” GENESIS 50:24 (The Israel Bible™)

These words are spoken by Yosef to reassure his brothers that Hashem will one day bring the Israelites out of Egypt and into Eretz Yisrael. The Sages point out that the phrase used by Yosef, “surely take notice,” is repeated many years later by Moshe when he tells the Jewish people that the time had come for their redemption (see Exodus 3:16). Yosef initiated an oral tradition among the descendants of Yaakov; the words “surely take notice” became a code for their national redemption. When later generations hear this phrase uttered by Moshe, they understand that their redemption is imminent.