“That night an angel of Hashem went out and struck down one hundred and eighty-five thousand in the Assyrian camp, and the following morning they were all dead corpses.” II KINGS 19:35 (The Israel Bible™)

After the threats of the Assyrians and the supplications of King Chizkiyahu, Hashem performs a wondrous miracle. The Assyrian soldiers besieging Yerushalayim are struck down in one night, thereby saving the city and its inhabitants. This miracle was repeated in the twentieth century, during the Six Day War. The surrounding Arab nations had threatened to “throw the Jews into the sea.” Many felt all was lost, and tens of thousands of graves were dug throughout Israel to prepare for the mass casualties many thought were impending. Yet in only six days, God struck down Israel’s enemies in the most miraculous of fashions. The Egyptian air force was destroyed while still on the ground. The Jordanians then entered the war, leading to Israel’s liberation of Yerushalayim, Judea and Samaria. And Syria, despite having the advantage of the high ground from which it had terrorized Israeli farmers for decades, was driven from the Golan Heights. The entire world stood in awe of Israel’s miraculous victory, reminiscent of Hashem’s sudden defeat of the Assyrian army long ago.