14,800 Holocaust Survivors Died in 2019: One Organization is Working to Slow the Trend in 2020

It is to share your bread with the hungry, And to take the wretched poor into your home; When you see the naked, to clothe him, And not to ignore your own kin. Isaiah 58:7

The Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority at the Ministry of Finance released a report on Wednesday regarding the condition of Holocaust survivors and victims of anti-Semitic persecution during World War 2 that are residing in Israel. Of these people, the report showed, approximately 14,800 passed away in 2019.

The report, which was published before the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, shows that there are around 192,000 people living in Israel who were recognized as Holocaust survivors or victims of anti-Semitic persecution. This includes Moroccan and Algerian Jews who lived under the French Vichy regime as well as survivors of the infamous Farhud pogroms in Iraq.

Roughly 17,630 low-income survivors have received increased payments that can reach up to NIS 11,118 ($3200) a month. A further 133,000 survivors are eligible for an extra yearly stipend. Plus, approximately 18,000 widows of Holocaust survivors also receive allowances. And although these allowances may seem generous, the truth is that very few Holocaust survivors are actually eligible for stipends that reach those sums. Because of that, hunger is a clear and present danger in the Holocaust survivor community.

But one organization is working hard to ensure that no Holocaust survivor in Israel goes to bed hungry.

That organization is called Colel Chabad. Established in 1788, Colel Chabad provides a comprehensive range of material and social services for Holocaust Survivors. More importantly, they provide them with the most important item for their physical survival – food. But they don’t just give them food, they provide Israel’s survivors with home-cooked meals in a dignified manner. Their wholesome cooked meals are offered at their 23 soup kitchens throughout Israel. And for Holocaust survivors who can’t (or prefer not to) leave their homes, Colel Chabad provides them with groceries delivered to their front doorstep – free of charge.

Although the Holocaust survivors don’t pay for their groceries, Colel Chabad does. And they pay for them by relying on donations from those who can help – be they, Jew or Gentile.

In other words, this is your chance to help keep these hungry Holocaust survivors alive with the food they so desperately need. You can do that by making a simple donation to Colel Chabad.

In fact, the percentage of every dollar donated that actually goes to help these Holocaust Survivors is extremely high. That’s because Colel Chabad keeps administrative costs to a minimum, avoids high rents, and has a complete army of volunteers to help.

Now’s your chance to do something meaningful to commemorate International Holocaust Day. Sure ceremonies are important. But ceremonies won’t feed a hungry survivor. Organizations like Colel Chabad will. Contribute whatever you can to Colel Chabad today.