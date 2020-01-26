A Historic First: Israelis Allowed to Travel to Saudi Arabia

In yet another sign of warming relations, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announces that Israelis can travel to Saudi Arabia for business or religious reasons.

In another sign of warming relations between Israel and some of the Gulf states, Israel’s Interior Ministry announced on Sunday that Israelis will now be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for religious or business purposes.

Under the new regulations, all Israeli Muslims will be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for Islamic religious pilgrimages, without having to receive special permission as was the case in the past, according to an AP report.

Until now, Israelis wanting to travel to Saudi Arabia or other Arab states that do not have official relations with Israel had to use foreign passports or be granted special permission.

The Interior Ministry announcement said however that Israelis wishing to visit Saudi Arabia would still require an official invitation, according to the report.