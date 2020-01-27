Trump’s UN Ambassador Postpones Israel Visit to Defend Peace Plan at Security Council

Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace. (Psalm 122:6)

Following reports that the Trump administration will present its Middle East peace plan later this week, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft has postponed a planned visit to Israel.

Craft was supposed to arrive in Israel later this week, accompanied by Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, reported Israel Hayom. However, amid the recent diplomatic developments and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, Craft decided to postpone her visit until after the country’s March 2 general elections.

Israeli and American representatives at the United Nations believe that the unveiling of the Trump peace plan will spark resistance within the various U.N. bodies, specifically the Security Council.

Consequently, Craft and Danon will remain in New York throughout the week. The two are expected to work together to coordinate their responses to the various challenges expected to arise after the initiative is published.

One possibility is that the U.N. Security Council will convene an emergency session.

As a reminder, the Security Council called an emergency session after U.S. President Donald Trump transferred the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, though an American veto prevented official condemnation of the move.

An official condemnation was subsequently passed by a large majority in the U.N. General Assembly. The Security Council also convened after the Trump administration recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, but the Syrian ambassador was the target of criticism due to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s role in the country’s bloody civil war.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.